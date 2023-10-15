SC man dies after leading police on high-speed chase that ended on I-20, coroner says

A South Carolina man died Saturday night following a police chase that ended on Interstate 20, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Joseph D. Robertson, a 25-year-old Greenwood County resident, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Coroner Darryl Ables said Sunday in a news release.

The incident that included a chase and the shooting began at about 6:45 p.m., according to the release. Edgefield County authorities attempted a traffic stop that led to a high-speed chase that crossed over into Aiken County, Ables said.

There was no word why authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop in Edgefield County.

The vehicle Robertson was driving crashed on the ramp of Exit 18 on I-20, according to the release. Information about what caused the crash was not available.

Robertson left the scene of the crash while two people who were passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody, Ables said. There was no word if the passengers are facing any criminal charges.

As law enforcement officers searched the area, a gunshot was heard from the woods of the eastbound lane of I-20, and a subsequent search by tracking dogs led to the discovery of Robertson’s body, according to the release. He died at the scene and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Newberry, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

Along with the coroner’s office, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing to investigate.