SC man was drag racing before leading high-speed chase that ended in crash, cops say

Law enforcement officers said they tried to stop a driver who was involved in drag racing, but what they found in the South Carolina man’s possession after he led a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a deputy will likely cause him more trouble.

The chase, crash and arrest happened in Florence on Feb. 22, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At about 10:30 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that they believed was involved in drag racing on Second Loop Road, according to the release.

Instead of stopping for the patrol vehicle’s blue light, the driver — later identified as 34-year-old Florence resident Jamelle Rashad Goodman, Sr. — led the deputies on a high-speed pursuit from Second Loop Road on to Edisto Drive before crashing into another deputy’s vehicle at the intersection at Palmetto Street, the sheriff’s office said. That’s about 2 miles from where the pursuit started.

A deputy’s patrol vehicle was damaged during a pursuit.

After crashing, Goodman tried to run away but was taken into custody by deputies a short distance from the wreck, according to the release.

The deputy that was hurt in the collision was taken to an area hospital before being released on Feb. 23, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on the deputy’s condition, and ability to return to duty, was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

When he was detained, Goodman had what’s believed to be both methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession, the sheriff’s office said. Information about the quantity of the drugs discovered on Goodman was not available, but he was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the release.

In addition to the drug crimes, Goodman also was charged with racing on a public road, failure to stop for blue light (with great bodily harm), and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said. Florence County court records show that on Feb. 24 Goodman was also charged with driving under suspension (second offense) and open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $31,533 on the combined charges and he is not currently listed on the detention center’s inmate roster, according to jail records. Goodman is scheduled to return to court on April 25, judicial records show.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, while the other incidents are being investigated by the sheriff’s office, according to the release.