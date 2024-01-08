SC man was drunk when crash killed pregnant Rock Hill woman, unborn son, prosecutors say

More than two months after a pregnant Rock Hill woman and her unborn son died in a car crash in Chester County, the driver of a vehicle involved in the collision has been charged with driving under the influence and causing the death of the child.

Charles Sidney Jones III was served arrest warrants Monday for felony DUI resulting in death, causing the death of a child in utero during commission of a violent crime, and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to court statements from prosecutor Randy Newman, the 6th Circuit solicitor.

Kaitlyn Potter, 25, was six months pregnant when she died Oct. 25 on S.C. 72 near the York County line, Newman said in court Monday.

Two of Potter’s other children, Jamison Johnson, 3 and Natalee Johnson, 5, were hurt in the wreck, Newman said. Jamison remains hospitalized in Charlotte, Newman said.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers served the warrants against Jones, 43, of Laurens, Monday in Chester County criminal court. Jones had not been arrested until Monday because he was hurt in the crash. He was in court Monday at the Chester County Courthouse in a wheelchair.

Jones faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted of all three charges.

Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level more than three times limit

Jones had a blood alcohol level of .277 after the crash, which is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, Newman said. The legal limit in the state is .08, Newman said.

Jones has previous DUI convictions, and Newman asked in court that a judge deny bail for Jones.

Steve Denton, a Spartanburg lawyer who represents Jones, said in court that the charges are only allegations at this point.

Denton asked that Jones receive bail to be able to continue rehabilitation after the crash.

Victim’s family speaks in court

Members of Potter’s family packed the courtroom in Chester Monday. Several spoke about the incident that has caused pain for the family.

Sandra Potter, Kaitlyn Potter’s mother, said her daughter’s unborn child never had a chance at life. The unborn boy was going to be called Maverick, the family said.

“We will never know what he would have looked like,” Sandra Potter said in court.

The victim’s family is represented by Chester lawyers Everett Stubbs and Ryan Swancy. After court Monday, Stubbs and Swancy said the family is thankful that prosecutors and law enforcement have brought charges.

“This is the first step in obtaining justice for Kaitlyn and her children,” Swancy said after court.

What happens now?

Jones was taken to the Chester County jail for booking, Judge Donald Hocker said in court.

Hocker has not yet ruled on whether Jones will receive bail or remain in custody pending trial. A decision will be made later this week, Hocker said in court.