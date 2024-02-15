SC man electrocuted at Upstate business. Here’s where and what happened

A 26-year-old Greenville man was electrocuted Wednesday while operating a lift machine at a Spartanburg business.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the man as Joe Conner Nuckolls, of Streamoak Lane in Greenville. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Clevenger said the lift machine came in close proximity to a high voltage wire at Lubrizol.

Lubrizol is a chemical company owned by Berkshire Hathaway with headquarters in Ohio.

Company officials told WSPA television that an employee of United Rentals, Inc., a national company with several locations in South Carolina, was performing an inspection when the incident occurred.

South Carolina OSHA is also investigating.