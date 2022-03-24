SC man faced off dogs that viciously attacked woman now in critical condition

Aaron Presley was on his tractor taking some hay to cows he keeps on property about an eighth of a mile from his Honea Path home when he saw three dogs attacking what he thought was an animal, perhaps a wild hog.

He looked closer and saw it was a woman. Then he heard her screams.

“Help me. Help me,” she cried out.

Presley pulled out a little pistol he carries for protection and fired a shot. Two of the dogs ran off. But the biggest, who he described as a large black pitbull, stayed on the woman. Presley shot directly at him.

“He came toward me and then ran back toward the house,” he said. “I tried my best to hit him. I don’t know whether I did or not.”

The woman was identified as Kyleen Waltman, 38, who was walking along the dirt section of Ball Road from her boyfriend’s house to her mother’s at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

She was in critical condition at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital Wednesday, hospital officials said.

A gofundme page said both of Waltman’s arms were amputated at the shoulder and her colon was removed. It also said she may lose her esophagus. She has worked as a cook at a Honea Path restaurant and has three children and a grandchild.

More than $27,000 had been raised by Wednesday afternoon. Waltman’s sister, Amy Wynne, updated the page to thank people for prayers and donations.

“She still isn’t out of the woods just yet, she will need more surgeries on her body, the dogs attacked her whole being,” Wynne wrote. “Initially we thought just arms but as time goes on, the bites are everywhere.”

Presley said a young man at the scene whose family owns the dogs told law enforcement officers it is the third time the black dog had bit someone.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, Justin L. Minor of Honea Path was arrested Wednesday in the case. He was charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.

The dogs were seized by Abbeville Animal Control. They were described as two pitbulls and a mixed breed.

Presley said children walk up and down that road going to and from the school bus.

“It could have been them,” he said.

Presley said he served in Vietnam and became used to seeing human carnage. But this was different.

He had trouble getting to sleep last night.

“That bothers you,” he said.