SC man ‘floored’ after $1,000 winning lottery ticket turns into a 6-figure prize

A Midlands man thought he had a $1,000 winning lottery ticket. It turned out to be worth so much more.

The man purchased a Crossword X-tra Play at the Discount Beer and Tobacco on Augusta Highway in Lexington, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man thought he had won $1,000, officials said. But when he went to cash in on his prize at the Lottery Claims Center, “his eyes got big.” He discovered that the ticket was worth $200,000.

“I was floored,” the winner told lottery officials. He couldn’t sit down.

“This will help me out a lot, more than you know,” the winner said.

The Discount Beer and Tobacco store received a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

Five additional $200,000 prizes remain in the Crossword X-tra Play game. The odds of winning are 1 in 576,000, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

The winner will retain his privacy. South Carolina is one of 11 states that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.