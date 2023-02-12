SC man found chewing large amount of crack gets lengthy punishment, prosecutor says

A South Carolina man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge, the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr. was found with a large amount of crack cocaine at the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens County, Solicitor David Stumbo said in a news release.

Pressley, a 37-year-old Clinton resident, was being held at the jail on an unrelated charge, according to the release. Information about the original charge was not available.

When Pressley was changing from his clothes to a jumpsuit, jail officers spotted “a large baggie concealed in his buttocks,” the Solicitor’s Office said.

When they entered the holding cell, officers found a large amount of crack cocaine spread out on the floor, and Pressley also appeared to be chewing something, according to the release. Officers had to wrestle Pressley to the ground to keep him from swallowing what turned out to be another large amount of crack, the Solicitor’s Office said.

A jury was selected and ready to be seated for a trial last week when Pressley changed his plea to guilty on the drug distribution charge, according to the release.

Pressley, who has prior drug distribution offenses, pleaded guilty to the intent to distribute crack cocaine (second offense) charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Solicitor’s Office said.

“I am pleased to see another career drug dealer behind bars,” Stumbo said in the release, and hailed the jail officers. “The actions of Lt. (Josh) Cogdill likely saved Travis Pressley’s life in addition to preserving evidence.”

Senior Assistant Solicitor Josh Thomas handled the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Jared Hunnicutt, while Pressley was represented by Frank Eppes Jr. of the Greenville County Bar, according to the release.