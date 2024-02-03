An SC man was found dead on his porch. Now the coroner has ruled it a homicide

A man found dead on the front porch of his South Carolina home this week was shot to death, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office announced Friday.

Aiken County sheriff’s deputies found the man after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the 2000 block of Augusta Road in the Warrenville area near Langley Pond after a passerby reported seeing a body.

Coroner Darryl Ables later identified the man as 52-year-old Joseph A. Keenan.

After an autopsy on Friday, the coroner ruled Keenan’s death a homicide.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office are still investigating.