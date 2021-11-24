SC man gets more than 11 years in prison in attempted coercion of a minor

A Rock Hill man will spend nearly 12 years in federal prison after getting caught in an undercover operation in which he believed he was going to have sex with a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release that Xanthus Nakia Murdaugh, 46, was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted enticement and coercion of a minor. Judge Michelle Childs sentenced Murdaugh to jail. After his time behind bars, he will have 10 years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Murdaugh had a previous federal child pornography conviction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Authorities also said in the release that Murdaugh “admitted to the abuse of numerous minors, including children in the foster system, for which he had never been held accountable.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence presented in court showed that in November 2019, Murdaugh communicated with an undercover officer on social media. He reportedly spoke with who he thought was a mother who needed help with her children, including a 13-year-old daughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Murdaugh “indicated an interest in having sex with the minor.”

He later drove to a residence where he was told the 13-year-old would be. He had condoms and lubricant in his possession. He was arrested that night and remained remained in jail for two years as he awaited trial.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.