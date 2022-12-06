SC man guilty of sexually abusing girls multiple times goes to prison, prosecutor says

A South Carolina man is going to prison for decades after pleading guilty to committing sex crimes involving children, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday.

Edward “Dustin” McIntyre was sentenced to 25 years in prison after the 25-year-old Ruby resident pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

In May 2020, 6- and 7-year-old girls reported that they had been sexually abused by McIntyre multiple times, Wilson’s office said.

The girls said McIntyre and another man took them out to a cabin in the woods where both men sexually assaulted the children, according to the release. McIntyre was arrested in September 2020, Chesterfield County court records show.

McIntyre initially denied the allegations, but ultimately confessed to abusing both girls on numerous occasions, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office said.

In addition to the time behind bars, permanent restraining orders were issued for the victims, and McIntyre will have to register as a sex offender when he’s released from prison, Wilson’s office said.

There was no word if the other man was arrested.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee, among others. Fort Mill’s Kyle Hobbs was listed as McIntyre’s attorney, according to court records.

This is not the first time McIntyre was arrested.

In 2015, he was convicted on a third-degree assault & battery charge, court records show. He was arrested on the same misdemeanor charge in May 2020 and was again found guilty at a trial in October 2022, according to court records.