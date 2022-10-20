SC man killed in alleged standoff with deputies responding to a call about a fight

Pickens County deputies shot and killed a man in Easley Wednesday night after responding to a call about a fight.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the man as 26-year-old Thomas Christopher Wheeler of Latham Street in Easley. The shooting happened on Kay Drive, not far from Wheeler’s home.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Five deputies are on administrative leave.

Kelley said Wheeler died of gunshot wounds, but did not say how many. He died at the scene, she said.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Chuck James said when officers arrived, Wheeler ran from a home and stole a car at gunpoint.

Wheeler crashed the car into an embankment and then pointed a firearm at deputies, James said.

Wheeler was awaiting trial on several drug charges, according to Pickens County court records.