SC man killed in crash where car flips over and hits tree, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Stephone Reed, a 22-year-old Aiken resident, died in the accident, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 5:30 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reed was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang south on Crystal Springs Road, Ables said. Near the intersection with Duncan Road the car ran off the left side of Crystal Springs Road where it overturned then crashed into a tree, according to Pye.

Reed, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office. The results of toxicology tests are pending, Ables said.

Through Monday, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.