SC man killed when pickup truck runs off road and flips in crash, officials say

A South Carolina man died Sunday night in a crash, the Oconee County Coroner’s Office said.

The single-vehicle collision happened after 10 p.m., according to Master Trooper William Bennett of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 58-year-old Westminster man was driving a 1988 Ford Ranger south on Old Hurricane Road, officials said. Near the intersection with Welcome Church Road, in the Westminster area, the pickup truck ran off the left side of the road where it hit an an embankment and flipped over, according to Bennett.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Bennett said the driver was the only person in the pickup, and no other injuries were reported.

The coroner’s office said the driver will be publicly identified after his family has been notified.

Information about what caused the 36-year-old pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Oconee County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 12 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.