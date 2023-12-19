SC man knocks on door then attacks another man with knife, Lexington County deputies say

A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday after he tried to stab another man to death, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Cameron Thomas Hinckley, a 23-year-old Chapin resident, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said in a Monday night news release. Hinckley was also charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

The attack happened before 8 p.m. Sunday at a home on Loveless Lane, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in Chapin, near Lake Murray.

“The victim’s wife told deputies Hinckley knocked on their door, then pushed past her to get to the victim on the back porch,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “The victim’s wife eventually pulled Hinckley off the victim.”

Hinckley walked back to his house after the attack, according to the sheriff.

Fire and EMS were on scene treating the victim when deputies arrived and discovered the man who had been stabbed multiple times, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

“Word came from Hinckley’s mother, who was on the scene of the stabbing, that he was still at home as deputies started their investigation,” Koon said. “As more units arrived, Hinckley refused to come outside. After about 30 minutes, deputies arrested him without incident.”

There was no word on a motive for the stabbing, or if the men had a relationship prior to the attack.

Hinckley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, where he remains after bond was denied on the attempted murder and burglary charges, according to jail records. Bond was set at a combined $200,000 on the other charges, jail records show.