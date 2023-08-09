SC man who made bomb threats arrested after leaving his name with police, officials say

A man was locked up in a Lexington County jail after being arrested for making bomb threats to law enforcement, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Jason Ryan Jones, a 37-year-old Fountain Inn resident, was charged with three counts of bomb threats, SLED officials said in a news release.

Jones made the threats on July 15 and 16, according to the release. He called the SLED Operations Desk and issued the threats while speaking on a recorded line, officials said. He also provided his name on the calls, arrest warrants show.

“What do I gotta do to get your attention, I’m going to plant a bomb,” Jones said, according to arrest warrants.

Jones specifically targeted the Fountain Inn Police Department, Simpsonville Police Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on the call.

Information about why Jones was trying to get SLED’s attention, or why he issued the threats toward the Upstate law enforcement agencies, was not available.

“If you don’t listen to me, I’m going to plant a bomb in Fountain Inn PD and Simpsonville and Greenville,” Jones said, according to arrest warrants. “All of them, you better start f------ listening.”

Jones was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center, SLED said. The Upstate resident was being held at the Midlands jail because the threats were made while he was in Lexington County, according to arrest warrants. Information about why he was in Lexington County was not available.

Bond was set at $500 for each of the three counts, and was posted on July 27, Lexington County court records show. Jones is not currently listed on the Lexington County jail’s inmate roster.

If convicted on the felony charges, Jones faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison for each count, according to South Carolina law.

SLED did not say that Jones was in possession of any weapons or explosive devices, and no injuries were reported as a result of the threats.