SC man who owned dogs that mauled woman was in court. Here’s what happened

The man accused of owning dogs that maimed a Honea Path woman will be tried in General Sessions Court.

During a preliminary hearing Thursday, Magistrate Carolyn Brownlee ruled there was enough evidence for Justin Minor to face charges of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.

Kyleen Waltman, 39, lost both arms from injuries sustained when three dogs — two pit bulls and a mixed breed — attacked her March 21. She has been hospitalized ever since a neighbor found her on the side of a road.

He fired a pistol to scare off the dogs as they attacked her, biting her all over her body.

Minor, who lives near where the attack took place, was arrested and charged shortly afterward. He has been free on a $15,000 bond.

The owning a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Abbeville County investigator Jeffrey Hines testified Minor told investigators they could euthanize the dogs, which he wanted to do after they killed his chickens, but his wife said no, Fox Carolina reported.

Hines said deputies responded to another dog attack on Minor’s property in December, the television station reported, and multiple dogs roamed the property on the day Waltman was attacked.

The dogs involved in the attack were euthanized.

Waltman, a mother and recent grandmother who worked as a cook in a local diner, has endured multiple surgeries as doctors have fought infections throughout her body and tried to repair a damaged shoulder to allow for a prosthesis.

More infection in her shoulder this week caused doubt about whether she will be able to use a prosthesis, her sister Amy Wynne said on her gofundme page..

Wynne said on the gofundme page Wednesday that Waltman’s doctors removed more of her shoulder bone after they found infection.

Waltman has been in and out of consciousness, but Wynne said her sister is now fully aware of what has happened to her.

Sympathy for Waltman has come from all over the country as people have read news stories about her. Her gofundme page has raised nearly $230,000 for her medical bills so far.

One man from Columbia said on Waltman’s Facebook page, “This is the most brutal dog attack I believe I’ve ever heard of.”

A woman from Massachusetts responded to him, saying “The physical part is overwhelming. I can’t begin to imagine the mental part she will have to endure. This is going to be a long tough road for a girl who was just minding her own business and living her life.”