SC man pleads guilty in case involving the death of his 3-year-old foster child

A Simpsonville man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse Thursday in the death of his 3-year-old girl foster daughter.

Jerry Austin Robinson, who goes by his middle name Austin, told the court he heard the girl’s screams from outside his house as his wife, Ariel, beat her with a belt.

In response to questions from Christy Sustakovutch, who is prosecuting the case, Robinson acknowledged that he told his wife, “You’ve gone too far this time.”

Sustakovutch revealed for the first time that Victoria Rose Smith died of internal bleeding from blows to her legs.

Robinson has been free on bond since last April and Judge Letitia Verdin continued his bond until after his wife’s trial, scheduled to begin May 9. He has been cooperating with investigators and is expected to testify at Ariel Robinson’s trial.

He faces 10 to 20 years in state prison.

Tori died on Jan. 14, 2021. Ariel Robinson has been held in the Greenville County Detention Center since her arrest a few days later.

Ariel Robinson won the Food Network television show “Worst Cooks in America” in August 2020.

Austin Robinson, 35, called 911 at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 14, saying Tori was choking on water.

Paramedics raced Victoria to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sustakovutch said Ariel Robinson blamed Tori’s brother for the extensive bruising first responders observed to her back and legs and said she caused the bruising on Tori’s abdomen from trying to resuscitate her. Tori also had bruises on her ear, an autopsy showed.

The child was eating pancakes when the incident occurred, the father told investigators.

Austin Robinson told investigators his wife said, “You’re not done. You don’t get to tell me when you’re done.”