SC man pleads guilty for role in Myrtle Beach shooting, sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting between rival groups, according to a press release.

Antonio Brown Jr., 22, plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Mary-Ellen Walter, senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison with no parole, meaning Brown will serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Chris White, the lead investigator, did an outstanding job with this investigation,” Walter said in a press release. “It is due to their dedication and hard work that we were able to secure guilty pleas from Brown and the other five defendants. We are hopeful that the remaining defendants will accept responsibility for their parts in this senseless act.”

On May 17, 2020, two rival groups from Chesterfield County began firing at each other on opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard and across traffic. An employee at a shop around the county was struck on her back, but has since recovered, according to a press release.

A total of eight defendants were arrested, and five have pleaded guilty so far.