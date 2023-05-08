SC man was run over and the driver has been charged with murder, officials say

One South Carolina man was killed and another is in jail following a crash that was determined to be a homicide, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said.

Kenneth Davis McClendon, a 46-year-old Greenwood resident, was run over and died early Sunday morning, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies responding to a report of a crash by the intersection of Avid Road and Sawgrass Place said they found McClendon, according to the Greenwood Index-Journal.

McClendon had suffered “major injuries,” and was taken to an area hospital where he died at 2:10 a.m., the coroner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

He had been involved in a fight with another man who hit McClendon with his vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as William Gray Ackerman Jr., a 42-year-old Greenwood resident, WYFF reported.

Deputies said that Ackerman used his 2019 Ford F250 to intentionally hit McClendon, WHNS reported.

Ackerman was charged with murder, and is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center after bond was denied, jail records show.

Information about why McClendon and Ackerman were fighting was not available, and there was no word if they had a relationship prior to the incident.

Despite the arrest, the deadly collision continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.