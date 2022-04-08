SC man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assaulting toddler, livestreaming it
A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a toddler and live streaming it, according to WJCL.
David James Allison, 32, was arrested in Beaufort County in 2020 after his wife called police and said she discovered pictures and a Skype conversation on his tablet.
Beaufort County on the Georgia/South Carolina border near Savannah.
Authorities did not say how old the victim was except that the child was a toddler.
Allison plead guilty of one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On July 2021, just days before he was set to stand trail, Allison pleaded guilty to four charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Allison also pleaded guilty to federal charges because his sexual acts with the victim were live-streamed over the internet, prosecutors said.
Allison was sentenced to 30 years on the state criminal sexual conduct charge and 20 years each on the sexual exploitation of a minor charges. A federal judge sentenced him to 30 years. His sentences will be served concurrently in a federal prison.