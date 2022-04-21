SC man shot by police after hostage standoff, SLED says

A North Augusta man is facing charges after he was shot by a police officer during what law enforcement describe as a standoff involving a hostage.

Nathaniel Meade, 42, faces a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said in a news release Thursday.

Police say Meade was involved in a standoff overnight Wednesday into Thursday that required a response from North Augusta police, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol. The hostage situation ended Thursday morning when Meade was shot by multiple law enforcement officers, SLED said. The hostage and law enforcement officers were uninjured.

Meade was taken to a hospital in Augusta for treatment, and has since been booked into the Richmond County, Ga., Detention Center, according to the Richmond Sheriff’s Office website. Because Meade crossed state lines, South Carolina will need to extradite Meade from Georgia to face charges in Aiken County.

Agents from SLED will now investigate the circumstances around Meade’s shooting, which is standard for cases where an officer discharges a weapon. Agents will interview witnesses to the shooting and collect forensic evidence for analysis, SLED said in its news release.

This is the 11th officer-involved shooting this year in South Carolina this year. It’s the first shooting in 2022 involving North Augusta Public Safety and the Highway Patrol, and the second involving Aiken County sheriff’s deputies. Last year, there were 40 cases of officer-involved shootings in South Carolina.