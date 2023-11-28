A SC man’s tearjerker TikTok marriage proposal goes viral with 6.4M views. See why

Josh Renaud had a plan.

The South Carolina man wanted to propose to his long-time girlfriend, but not without having her four children involved.

“You know how you guys are always asking when do I get to be your dad … I’m about to propose to your mom in like, 2 minutes,” Renaud said in a short TikTok video to the four children, who all expressed looks of shock on their faces. “But I need your help.”

A second video then shows the charming marriage proposal. You can view it below.

The proposal video, posted on Nov. 13, has since garnered more than 6.4 million views. To get the kids involved, Renaud had them and himself all wear t-shirts, each with a different word printed on them which together read — Can we call Josh dad?

Renaud had the children yell for their mom to come into the room, the video shows. After a quick look, she immediately burst into tears as Renaud got on one knee and presented a ring. She then said ‘yes’ and embraced him as her four kids started clapping.

After that, Renaud gave rings to each of the children. The video then shows a final photo of them all together, with the mom wearing a shirt with the word ‘yes’ written on it.

The proposal video has received thousands of comments of support. Here are a few of the top comments.

“Beautiful! Including her children in the proposal. He knows he’s marrying a family, not just a woman.”

— snowcattish

“This man won the best proposal in the whole universe. Nobody can top that.”

— Jessica Mendez

“That is the best proposal …… EVER. So incredibly beautiful.”

— Lisa Mraz585