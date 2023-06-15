SC man tried to reunite with ex. She said no so he shot into her car, prosecutor says

After his attempt to reunite with an ex-girlfriend was rebuffed, a Columbia man shot into her car multiple times, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Now he’s going to prison.

Shondel Antwan Crim, 48, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

The investigation began when Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of a shooting victim, according to the release. The victim told deputies that she stopped dating Crim, then saw him at a gas station where they talked, and he tried to rekindle the relationship, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

She declined and left the gas station, only to be followed by Crim, who fired into her car at least two times, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not say if the woman was targeted in the shooting, or if she suffered any physical injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Crim, and a week later, police saw him at another gas station and arrested him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Police found a 9mm Glock pistol in a holster inside his waistband, and a search of his house uncovered 9mm ammunition along with a small amount of crack cocaine, according to the release.

Crim admitted the gun found in his possession was the one he had during the shooting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Crim was prohibited from having a gun based upon previous convictions for possession of crack, possession of a stolen car, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute in proximity of a school, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine (second offense), and burglary (second offense), according to the release.

Crim faced a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, Crim’s prison sentence is to be followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the ATF, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Assistant U.S. Attorney William Witherspoon prosecuted the case.

Crim has an extensive arrest history, Richland County court records show.

After being arrested on an attempted murder charge in December 2021, Crim eventually pleaded guilty to a state weapons charge for discharging firearm into vehicle while occupied on May 31, 2023, according to court records.

Christopher Shannon Leonard was listed as Crim’s attorney on the state charge, court records show.