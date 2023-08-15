SC man used employer’s credit card to buy gas for others in scam for cash, cops say

A Midlands man was arrested for a scheme where he used his employer’s credit card to buy gas for other people in exchange for cash that he kept, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Benjie Lamont Anderson, a 48-year-old Lee County resident, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Aug. 10, SLED said in a news release.

On two occasions in 2022, the Bishopville man used WEX fuel credit cards issued by his employer, Envirovac, to purchase diesel fuel for unknown individuals in return for cash, according to an arrest warrant. Both incidents occurred at Fastrack gas station/convenience stores in Darlington, an arrest warrant showed.

SLED said Anderson bought $1,212.63 worth of gas and kept the money he got in exchange for his personal use. Information about what Anderson did with the money was not available.

Anderson was charged after being interviewed by SLED, and information was supplied by witnesses and surveillance recordings, according to the arrest warrant.

He was booked at the Darlington County Detention Center, and Anderson was released on Aug. 11 after posting a $2,500 surety bond, court records show. Anderson is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 14, according to judicial records.

If convicted on the misdemeanor breach of trust charge, Anderson faces a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.