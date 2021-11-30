SC man wanted after abandoning stolen car with ATM inside following chase, cops say

A South Carolina man is wanted on multiple charges after he stole a vehicle and an ATM before leading police on a chase, officials said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Eric Shyqwez Eaddy, the Florence Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

On Oct. 19, the 20-year-old Florence resident used a stolen vehicle during the theft of an ATM from Pee Dee Federal Credit Union, according to the release. That’s less than a mile from McLeod Regional Medical Center.

By studying surveillance footage, police said they recently identified Eaddy.

Police did not say if Eaddy used the stolen vehicle to crash into the ATM located outside of the bank. The cash machine was inside the stolen vehicle when it was located by police.

Eaddy abandoned the ATM and the vehicle after he was chased by officers who responded to the robbery and tried to make a traffic stop upon spotting the car, police spokesman Capt. Mike Brandt told The State.

At least one unoccupied vehicle was hit by the stolen car during the chase, Brandt said.

No injuries were reported.

Eaddy is wanted on multiple charges, including grand larceny, safe cracking, conspiracy, three counts of malicious injury, hit-and-run, failure to stop for blue lights, and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Brandt.

This incident is one of multiple reports of stolen ATMs in the Florence area, Brandt said. There currently is no evidence connecting Eaddy to any of the other ATM thefts, but Brandt said an arrest could bring more information to light.

Anyone with information on Eaddy, or his location is asked to call police at 843-665-3191 or send an email to Therman@cityofflorence.com.

There are 11 charges pending against Eaddy from multiple arrests in 2020, as well as arrests this year on April 16, June 2, and Oct. 1, Florence County court records show.

In the past, Eaddy has been convicted of receiving stolen goods, and a hit-and-run charge, according to court records.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.