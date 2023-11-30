SC man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp in the woods is identified by coroner

Days after a body was found by hunters wrapped in a tarp in the woods, the man was publicly identified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Frederick Ricardo Nelson Jr., a 34-year-old Sumter resident, was identified Wednesday through forensic testing that was completed with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and was also confirmed by his family, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

An autopsy performed Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston determined Nelson had been shot multiple times, according to the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which is continuing to investigate Nelson’s death along with the coroner’s office and SLED.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, a group of hunters made the grisly discovery about 30-40 feet off Cimmaron Road, Baker said.

The hunters said they noticed a strong smell emitting from the tarp, according to the release. There were six hunters in the group, and they immediately called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

Baker said he estimated Nelson’s body had been in the woods between 1-2 weeks.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the coroner’s office at 803-436-2111, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.