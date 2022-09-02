SC mental heath agency names interim director

South Carolina Department of Mental Health
Zak Koeske
·2 min read

The longtime medical director for South Carolina’s mental health agency will step up to lead the department on an interim basis, the department announced Friday.

The South Carolina Mental Health Commission on Thursday selected Robert Bank, a psychiatrist and 40-year employee, to replace outgoing Department of Mental Health Director Kenneth Rogers, who last month announced his intention to leave the agency.

Bank, who has served as DMH’s medical director for the past 14 years, will assume control of the state agency Sept. 15.

“The Mental Health Commission is pleased Dr. Bank has agreed to accept the role of interim state director,” Chairman Greg Pearce said in a statement. “His vast knowledge of and experience with SCDMH makes him an excellent choice to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.”

Bank, a graduate of the Loyola-Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, joined the Department of Mental Health in 1982 after serving nine years in the Army Medical Corps, according to his agency bio.

He worked as psychiatric service chief and psychiatric residency training director at William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute, and as executive director of the Columbia Area Mental Health Center before being named the agency’s medical director in 2008.

Bank replaces Rogers, also a psychiatrist, who announced his intention to resign Aug. 19, citing another opportunity he felt he “must accept,” according to a resignation letter he sent the Mental Health Commission.

In his letter, Rogers said his last day would be Nov. 4, although it’s unclear if that date has been pushed up by Bank’s appointment. A spokeswoman for the agency did not immediately respond to a question about Rogers’ last day.

Rogers, who has served as DMH director since April 2020, will spend his remaining time with the agency helping Bank transition to the job, the department said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Seagate downgraded to hold from buy at Benchmark after company warning

    Benchmark analyst Mark Miller on Thursday cut his rating on Seagate Technology Holdings Plc to hold from buy after the data center company reduced its business forecast for its first fiscal quarter of 2023. Shares of Seagate fell 2.5% in premarket trades. Miller cut his first-quarter adjusted profit estimate for Seagate to 75 cents a share from $1.54 a share, and reduced his 2023 earnings target for the company to $5.36 a share from $8.20 a share. Miller expects trends including lower revenue, i

  • Stanford is unanimous No. 1 in 2022-23 preseason Mizuno WGCA Div. I coaches poll

    The Stanford Cardinal women's golf team is picking up right where it left off.

  • Hold Seagate but Sell Western Digital, Analyst Says. Road Ahead Is Tough.

    Ratings cuts follow recent warnings from both companies about worsening economic conditions affecting demand for their products such as flash drives.

  • Porsche to appoint Sajjad Khan as board member for Car-IT

    Luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG said on Thursday its supervisory board intends to appoint Sajjad Khan, a former chief technology officer at rival Mercedes-Benz, to the company's executive board with a focus on Car-IT. The move comes as Volkswagen-owned Porsche gears up for a market listing. Most recently, he was a member of the divisional board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, and served as chief technology officer.

  • Starbucks names CEO to replace Howard Schultz

    Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) has chosen its replacement for interim CEO Howard Schultz, the company announced Thursday. Laxman Narasimhan, 55, CEO of the British conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser, is set to join the company in October and take the lead executive role in the spring, after getting up to speed. Previously, he has worked as PepsiCo Inc.'s global chief commercial officer and as a managing partner at global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. “We were looking for somebody that was a true servant leader that had a deep sense of humility,” Schultz told The New York Times.

  • Novartis taps Merck executive Marshall to replace Bradner as research head

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Thursday it appointed Merck executive Fiona Marshall as president of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research to replace Jay Bradner, who is stepping down after seven years as research head at the Swiss drugmaker. The drugmaker said the appointment of Marshall, currently senior vice president and global head of discovery sciences, preclinical development and translational medicine at Merck & Co, takes effect on Nov. 1. He cited Marshall's three decades of experience leading drug discovery and early development across large biopharma, biotech and academia.

  • Starbucks Names Reckitt Boss Laxman Narasimhan to Replace Howard Schultz As CEO

    "Laxman is an inspiring leader with deep, hands-on experience driving strategic transformations at global consumer-facing businesses," said Starbucks.

  • Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO starting in April

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo reports news that Starbucks has announced its next CEO to take over for interim leader Howard Schultz.

  • Starbucks Names a New CEO to Succeed Schultz

    Incoming Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will work closely with Interim CEO Howard Schultz and take over as CEO in April.

  • Starbucks names former PepsiCo executive as new CEO

    Starbucks has named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO. The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based. Schultz said Narasimhan is “uniquely positioned” to lead the company, with a demonstrated track record of growth in both mature and emerging markets.

  • CEO of Calvin Klein is stepping down

    The CEO of Calvin Klein has announced that she will step down before the end of the year. Trish Donnelly, chief executive officer of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global, will remain in an advisory role through November 30, PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) said. PVH will then separate her responsibilities into two positions, a regional leadership role for PVH Americas and a global brand leadership role for Calvin Klein.

  • Top Harley-Davidson executive joins Strattec

    Dennis Bowe, a top executive at Harley-Davidson Inc., was named vice president and chief financial officer at Glendale-based automotive supplier Strattec Security Corp.

  • Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Starbucks announcing Laxman Narasimhan as the company’s new CEO.

  • Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips to retire after 2022 season

    Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips is calling it a career at the end of the 2022 season, according to Dan Pompei.

  • From Cleaners to Coffee, the Executive Taking Over Starbucks

    Laxman Narasimhan was a McKinsey and PepsiCo veteran before landing the top job in Britain at one of the world’s best-known consumer-product companies. During his three years at Reckitt Benckiser, Mr. Narasimhan reinvigorated the company’s once-flagging sales.

  • Starbucks names new CEO as longtime executive Howard Schultz steps aside again

    Longtime executive Howard Schultz will step aside once again to make way for Laxman Narasimhan to become CEO of the iconic coffee chain.

  • Starbucks announces new CEO

    Starbucks on Thursday announced Laxman Narasimhan as the coffee giant’s next CEO. Narasimhan has served for three years as the CEO of health product company Reckitt, which owns brands like Lysol and Mead Johnson. Reckitt announced earlier on Thursday that Narasimhan was stepping down at the end of the month to relocate to the United…

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market will. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Incoming Starbucks boss to bring consumer insight to coffee culture

    LONDON (Reuters) -Laxman Narasimhan may have no experience of running coffee shops, but the outgoing CEO of British packaged goods group Reckitt will bring insight into the changing habits of consumers when he takes over at Starbucks. At Reckitt, maker of Strepsils throat lozenges and Dettol floor cleaner, the 55-year old Narasimhan spearheaded a sweeping, but unfinished, corporate turnaround, while honing relationships with retailers ranging from Walmart to Tesco. When he joins Starbucks in October, Narasimhan will have to adapt his focus to serving the millions of people who step into the coffee chain's roughly 32,000 stores every day.

  • New CEO of Starbucks — a ‘world-class leader,’ says Howard Schultz — will do a stint as barista

    Starbucks Corp.'s soon-to-be chief executive is a "world-class leader" with deep knowledge of consumer-product companies and will spend time as a barista to get to know the company, the retailer's founder Howard Schultz said Thursday.