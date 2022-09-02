SC mental heath agency names interim director

The longtime medical director for South Carolina’s mental health agency will step up to lead the department on an interim basis, the department announced Friday.

The South Carolina Mental Health Commission on Thursday selected Robert Bank, a psychiatrist and 40-year employee, to replace outgoing Department of Mental Health Director Kenneth Rogers, who last month announced his intention to leave the agency.

Bank, who has served as DMH’s medical director for the past 14 years, will assume control of the state agency Sept. 15.

“The Mental Health Commission is pleased Dr. Bank has agreed to accept the role of interim state director,” Chairman Greg Pearce said in a statement. “His vast knowledge of and experience with SCDMH makes him an excellent choice to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.”

Bank, a graduate of the Loyola-Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, joined the Department of Mental Health in 1982 after serving nine years in the Army Medical Corps, according to his agency bio.

He worked as psychiatric service chief and psychiatric residency training director at William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute, and as executive director of the Columbia Area Mental Health Center before being named the agency’s medical director in 2008.

Bank replaces Rogers, also a psychiatrist, who announced his intention to resign Aug. 19, citing another opportunity he felt he “must accept,” according to a resignation letter he sent the Mental Health Commission.

In his letter, Rogers said his last day would be Nov. 4, although it’s unclear if that date has been pushed up by Bank’s appointment. A spokeswoman for the agency did not immediately respond to a question about Rogers’ last day.

Rogers, who has served as DMH director since April 2020, will spend his remaining time with the agency helping Bank transition to the job, the department said in a statement.