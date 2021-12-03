SC middle school student charged with having a knife on campus, police say

A Gilbert Middle School student has been charged with having a knife on campus, according to a Friday news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday, police say, the female student brandished the knife when another student was holding $20 she said belonged to her. The girl demanded that the other student give back her $20 and showed the knife, according to the news release.

Both girls were charged and released to their parents. The girl who was accused of holding the knife was charged with having a weapon on school property. The other student was charged with larceny for allegedly refusing to hand over the money.

Both girls are set to appear at Lexington County Family Court, the release said.