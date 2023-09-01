SC Midlands elementary school employee arrested for bringing gun to school

A Midway Elementary School employee in the Lexington 1 school district has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after officials say the employee brought an unloaded gun to school.

An unnamed employee of the elementary school was arrested Friday by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after another employee discovered the weapon before school began Friday morning, according to an email sent to parents Friday by Midway Principal Tim Carnahan.

“It appears that the weapon was in a box of supplies the employee brought into the classroom on Thursday,” Carnahan wrote, adding “We are taking precautions so that the arrest is not made in front of students.”

After the weapon was found, it was turned over to a school resource officer, Carnahan wrote.

“While the investigation continues, there is limited information that can be shared, but please know that school and district administrators are working with law enforcement to fully investigate and respond to the incident following state law, board policy and district procedures,” the email adds.