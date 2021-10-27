SC Midlands high school student charged with having a knife on campus

A 16-year old Columbia High School student has been charged after allegedly having a knife at school and making threats.

A school resource officer and school administrator saw the student threatening others in the hallway and acting as if he had a knife in his hand, according to a news release. The school administrators searched the student and found a knife in his pocket, according to the news release.

He was charged with having a weapon on school property. The student was taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the news release.