SC mom accused of threatening to shoot a public official to stop son’s prosecution

A Greenville woman was recorded talking to her inmate son on a phone at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Now she’s charged with threatening to shoot an employee of the 13th Judicial Circuit and their family members.

Reva Louise Shealy, 64, told her son, who was in jail facing charges in the death of his girlfriend in 2018, she would go to the employee’s house and shoot them, according to warrants released by the State Law Enforcement Division, which investigated the case.

Shealy said she would find out who their family members were as well, according to the warrant.

Then she said she would kill herself, investigators said. She said she wanted to stop the prosecution from moving forward.

The jail phone conversations were said to have occurred from Jan. 1, 2020 to Aug. 5, 2021.

The name of the employee being threatened was blacked out in the warrant.

The son, Rockford Lewis, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a weapons charge Monday in General Sessions Court.

His charges stemmed from the shooting death of 38-year-old Rebecca Haenning, who died Aug. 7, 2018, at the home listed in court records as the home address for both Shealy and Lewis.

Haenning was shot in the torso and died at a local hospital at 1:23 a.m. that day. The shooting took place bout an hour earlier.

The Greenville News reported at the time that Lewis called 911 and said his girlfriend shot herself.

“We got into an argument, and she came out to my car,” he told the dispatcher. “I thought she was getting my cell phone cord and she grabbed my gun and shot herself.”

The Greenville News reported Lewis was heard on the 911 call as saying, “Baby, please live.”

Shealy was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center under no bond Tuesday.

Lewis, who also was being held in the jail on Tuesday, was sentenced Monday to 15 years on the manslaughter charge and five years on the weapons charge.

He had not yet been remanded to the custody of the state Department of Corrections.