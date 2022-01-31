SC motorists thwart kidnapping of 2 small children by boxing in a stolen vehicle

Quick-thinking motorists saved two small children from being kidnapped Monday afternoon after the adult they were with left them in a car and went into a convenience store in Greenville.

The children, whose ages were not revealed, were not harmed, according to a press release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who jumped into the car ran away when the other motorists hemmed the car in with their cars. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Harry’s Quick Stop on Hunts Bridge Road in Greenville.

Deputies were still searching for the man around 4 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who saw the suspect, described as 40 to 50 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black pants.