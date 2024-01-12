SC murder suspect found dead in jail day before trial was set to conclude

A man on trial for murder in Kershaw County has been found dead in his jail cell shortly before his murder trial was set to conclude Friday.

Corey Perrine was found dead at the Kershaw County Detention Center late Thursday night, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Friday.

Perrine had been on trial at the Kershaw County Courthouse this week for the 2019 murder of Cletis Edward Baker. A press release from the solicitor’s office said the trial had been expected to conclude Friday and go to the jury for a verdict.

No cause of death was announced, and Perrine underwent an autopsy on Friday, the press release said. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating Perrine’s death, the solicitor’s office said.

This story will be updated.