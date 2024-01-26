SC native Sharaé Moultrie returns home, stars in musical at The Peace Center in Greenville

It will be a homecoming for Sharaé Moultrie as the South Carolina native leads the cast of a musical in an upcoming production at The Peace Center.

She will star in "Girl From the North Country," a 1930s-based musical, playing Feb. 6 to 11 at The Peace Center, 101 W. Broad St.

The Conway native is in her first professional musical performance in South Carolina since graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2012.

Sharaé Moultrie performing in the musical The Girl From The North Country North American Tour which arrives to the Peace Center between Feb. 6 through 11.

Moultrie plays protagonist Marianne Laine, a pregnant, teenager who lives with her adopted white family and faces the conflict of abiding by her family's orders or forging a path of motherhood and adulthood on her own.

Irish playwright Conor McPherson set the story in the 1930s in Duluth, Minnesota, in a musical that addresses social, racial and class-based issues among the cast.

Although the musical features rock-centric songs by Bob Dylan, including "Forever Young," "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Slow Train Coming," Moultrie's Southern church choir beginnings are expressed through her artistry in the musical.

Chiara Trentalange and Ben Biggers in the Girl From The North Country North American Tour which arrives to the Peace Center between Feb. 6 through 11.

"The directors gave us the freedom to bring our whole selves as the characters, so the colors of my voice are the same as Marianne," said Moultrie. "Her voice in the show has a certain color of and a bit of gospel, jazz and R&B to it, and that's how I hear and express it, and it's so wonderful that I have that freedom."

A budding artist in the New York musical scene, Moultrie's rise in prominence has come from an international tour of "Dreamgirls," and New York-based performances as Nettie in "The Color Purple," Rizzo in "Grease," and Denise in "A Bronx Tale."

Sharaé Moultrie, a Conway, S.C. native, in the Girl From The North Country North American Tour which arrives to the Peace Center between Feb. 6 through 11.

One of her first auditions was at the South Carolina Governor's School in Greenville during a summer program in 2004.

"It means so much that I get to come back as a professional, being able to say 'I really did it," said Moultrie. "It feels good to bring a cool and role fit for me to have ... and a surprise to my career, starting at church to now performing on stages across the country and world."

Tickets range between $45 to $95.

