SC officer charged in fatal shooting of Hemingway man has been fired, official says

A South Carolina police officer who has been charged with fatally shooting a Hemingway man after a police chase has been fired, a town official confirmed Monday.

Cassandra Dollard, 52, was a sergeant with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County until Feb. 10, according to Town Administrator William Freeman.

Her termination leaves the department will only two active officers, Freeman added.

Dollard, who is Black, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Georgetown County jail.

She faced a voluntary manslaughter charge last week in connection to the shooting death of 46-year-old Robert Langley.

Dollard was released on bond before noon Thursday, the jail website shows.

A Georgetown County judge set Dollard’s bail at $150,000 Thursday morning. It includes a no-contact order at the request of the Langley family attorney.

The police chase began when Langley, who is Black, ran a stop sign about 1:24 a.m. Sunday, Dollard’s arrest warrant states. The pursuit crossed county lines, ultimately ending in a wreck at Choppee and Schoolhouse roads in Georgetown County.

Langley’s family held a press conference Wednesday calling for Dollard to be held responsible in Langley’s death.

“We do know Robert Langley should be alive today,” Civil Rights attorney Bakari Sellers, who is representing the family, said at the conference.

“We do know he was taken from us in a cruel fashion — in an unjust fashion. We know that he was unarmed.”