SC has an official state snack. Here’s what to know about the state’s popular treat

Did you know that South Carolina has an official state snack?

For those accustomed to the area’s many distinctive treats, it may not surprise many as the popular snack is sold abundantly throughout the state and can even be found in gas stations and canned at local grocery stores.

The Palmetto State’s official state snack is a Southern staple called boiled peanuts.

If you’ve never had a boiled peanut before, they can be quite different from their normally crunchy counterpart.

The boiled peanut was designated as the official state snack of the Palmetto State by Act Number 270 of 2006. South Carolina residents began boiling peanuts in the 1800’s to make use of any surplus after the peanut crops were harvested and sold, according to the South Carolina State House.

Jared Jester, one of the founders of the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival and the president of The Heritage Peanut Company, shows how to properly open a boiled peanut. He compared the texture of the nuts to “mini baked potatoes.”

Boiled peanuts are made with freshly harvested, raw peanuts, also known as “green” peanuts, that are in their semi-mature state and not quite fully dried yet that are then soaked and boiled in their shells in salty water for many hours. During this time the peanuts’ shell turns soft, according to What’s Cooking America.

They can be found in shops along the highway or off of interstate exits, at festivals, at produce stands, in specialty stores and even in grocery stores sold fresh, canned or in bags ready to be boiled.

Although many claim they taste best from a produce stand aside the highway, these soft, salty snacks can be easy enough to make at home with any recipe from your neighbor, family member or any of the numerous adaptations found online.

This salty snack is so popular in the Palmetto State, there are even festivals dedicated to the boiled peanut throughout South Carolina.

“The World’s Largest Boiled Peanut,” a more than 20 foot long nut made of plywood, chicken wire and spray foam sat as the backdrop for most of the attendees’ photos from the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival.