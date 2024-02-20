SC officials investigating after York County jail inmate dies at hospital

South Carolina state agents are investigating after a York County jail inmate died Monday night after he was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The 40-year-old male inmate had been in custody since late December on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and a hold from Virginia, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the inmate has not been released.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday jail staff observed the inmate in medical distress and determined that he needed “further advanced medical care,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a statement Tuesday. No other information has been released about the inmate’s medical state.

Tolson notified the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct an outside investigation of the incident. SLED is asked to investigate any in-custody death, sheriff officials said.

The county jail at the Moss Justice Center in York holds people who have been charged and are awaiting trial. Typically, the jail has more than 400 inmates at any given time.

The death of an inmate is the first in 2024, Faris told The Herald. The jail had one in-custody death in 2023, Faris said.