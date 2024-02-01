SC has one of the best cities for a Valentine’s getaway in the US, Condé Nast says. Here’s why

February has arrived, meaning Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Have you made any plans?

Recently, Condé Nast Traveler revealed their picks for the best Valentine’s Day getaways for last-minute planners across the country, and a South Carolina Lowcountry destination made the list of just nine different locations.

The national travel magazine named Charleston as one of the best places South Carolina residents can book an in-state vacation for the holiday to share new experiences and make lasting memories.

Described as a charming city and one of the most romantic locations across North America by Condé Nast, among a few other selections in Columbia, Lexington and Folly Beach, the publication selected a one-bedroom home, said to embody the local community for those wishing to spend the holiday in the historic destination area.

The guesthouse is located in a popular neighborhood north of Charleston, which is known for its active nightlife and lively locale.

The other eight getaway selections across the country include:

Bonita, California

St. George, Utah

Volcando, Hawaii

Warwick, New York

Cortez, Colorado

Portland, Oregon

Costa Rica

Midway, Georgia

If you’re looking to vacation in the area but were hoping to avoid home rentals, Condé Nast revealed that Charleston was home to one of the best hotels in the nation, according to previous Island Packet reporting.

The famed destination hotel is found in historic downtown Charleston and made the magazine’s 2024 Gold List.

After initially opening in 1986, the popular destination hotel is the largest of its caliber in the city with a grand total of 434 rooms.