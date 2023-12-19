SC has one of the best hotels in the US, new Condé Nast ranking shows. Here’s why it’s great

Once again, a Lowcountry destination has graced Condé Nast Traveler as a “best of” location in a recently released “Gold List.”

In the publication’s 30th list of the “world’s greatest hotels and cruises” captured from nearly a year’s worth of work, “The Best Hotels and Resorts in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean: The Gold List 2024” included just one South Carolina locale.

This year, The Charleston Place in Historic Downtown Charleston has made the coveted list.

After winning ‘Reader’s Choice Awards” from the magazine each year since 2017, The Charleston Place is no stranger to winning accolades and words of praise.

After first opening in 1986, the famed hotel is the largest of its caliber in the city with a grand total of 434 rooms.

The popular location is well-renowned for its architecture and interior design by its guests who visit from around the world as well as locals who visit it for drinks, dining and special occasions.

The Charleston Place also plays itself as the pinnacle of festivity during the holiday season, with several grand events, room packages, dining options and its own towering Christmas tree.