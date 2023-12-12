SC has one of the most beautiful towns in the US for 2023, Condé Nast says. Here’s why

The City of Beaufort in South Carolina’s Lowcountry was named as one of the most beautiful small towns in the country this year, according to Condé Nast Traveler, a popular luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast.

“From coastal cities to southern gems,” the magazine detailed 28 of the nation’s most beautiful towns.

Scott Sampson shared this photo he took in at the Beaufort waterfront.

The chosen areas were said to have an abundance of friendly locals, walkable downtown areas lined with mom-and-pop cafes, quaint boutique hotels and incredible views of some of the best landscapes in the U.S.

With a reported population size of 13,417, the Port Royal Island destination was highlighted for its historic mansions and architecture, which date back to the early 18th Century.

“Beaufort is the second oldest in the state and combines a rich history with beautiful coastal backdrops,” detailed the magazine.

The Beaufort Historic District, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1969, was said to be a prominent place to visit in the area. For those who do, trying the wasabi deviled eggs at Old Bull Tavern, shrimp n’ grits at Saltus River Grill, and lamb meatloaf at Breakwater Restaurant & Bar were all on the list of ‘must-dos.’

The city of Beaufort is best viewed through walking tours, private group cars or motor coach buses. The area also has an abundance of local fishing charters, boat and kayak tours, historic showcases, bike trails, Gullah heritage and the unique natural flora and fauna of the Lowcountry and its surrounding beaches.

The Beaufort/Port Royal area can also be viewed through several popular films.

These films include, “Forrest Gump,” “The Big Chill,” “The Great Santini,” “G.I. Jane,” “The Fugitive,” “Forces of Nature,” and “Prince of Tides.”