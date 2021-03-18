SC pair running babysitting business accused of sexually abusing 6 children

A Greenville man and woman who ran a home babysitting business have been accused of criminal sexual conduct with at least six children under the age of 7, according to warrants.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple last week and initially filed one charge. Thursday, they added two dozen more charges.

The Sheriff’s Office received a video from social media that showed a sex act against a child from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The social media company flagged the video and turned it over to the center.

In the first charge, a man was accused of forcing a girl younger than 11 to perform oral sex on him. A woman was accused of instructing the child on how to do it and then forcing her to do so.

The Sheriff’s Office said that incident occurred on Dec. 1 and was in the couple’s apartment at The Aventine on Market Place Drive in Greenville.

Since the first charge was publicized, investigators found other victims between the ages of 3 months and 7 years old.

On Tuesday, investigators filed additional charges against Brooke Schmitz, 22, including accessory before the fact of a felony, nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Also charged is Donovan Williams, 23, who faces two counts of accessory before the fact of a felony, four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Schmitz and Williams are in the Greenville County Detention Center under no bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing and the families of victims identified so far have been notified.

Officials asked that anyone who had used this babysitting service call investigators at (864) 467-4704 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.