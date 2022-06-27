SC police department doing internal review after 6 arrests at abortion ruling protest

The Greenville Police Department is conducting an internal review into the use of force in the arrests of six people after a pro-abortion rights rally.

Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said such a review is standard procedure any time officers use force to detain people. None of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Video of the police response has circulated through social media since the incident Saturday, with many people saying the force was excessive and unnecessary.

Bragg said the protest against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, was met with counter protesters. The rally ran past the one-hour limit and people from one side started to go over to the other side.

“Officers separated the opposing sides per our picketing ordinance,” he said.

He said officers decided to arrest one person and then other protesters got involved.

The video shows one woman being thrown to the ground and officers manhandling and dragging a man out of the street. Several officers were involved in apprehending individuals.

The police estimated there were 400 to 500 people in the area at one point.

“The picket was deemed an unlawful assembly, and officers dispersed both sides,” Bragg said in a statement.

Of the six people arrested three were in their 60s, three in their 20s. Four people were from the same family.

Police said the charges are as follows: Maggie Giordano, 26, interfering with police officer and pedestrian in the roadway; Reese Madden, 22,interfering with police officer and disorderly conduct; Joanne Schmidt, 62, interfering with police officer and pedestrian in the roadway;

Nan Giordano, 62, interfering with police officer and pedestrian in the roadway; Chloe Giordano, 23, interfering with police officer; and Anthony Giordano, 61, resisting arrest and pedestrian in the roadway.

All have been released from the Greenville County Detention Center.

None of the people arrested could be reached for comment.

Cameron Diorgano said on Facebook his whole family was arrested “for protesting something they believed in, protesting something that is clearly morally wrong.”

He said he saw a video of his sister being thrown to the ground.

“All because she was trying to check up on my other sister who was also being manhandled by two other large cops,” he wrote. “As that was happening my mom was being taken away by the police for little to no reason and my dad was being body slammed to the ground for trying to check up on his daughter.”

He called the police “overly aggressive.”

“Those cops were never even close to being in danger yet they felt the need to throw my sister to the ground and bodyslam my dad,” he said. “They are the danger and they should be held accountable.”

Greenville Police has a review board for complaints against officers but as of midday Monday no complaints had been received, Horace Butler Jr., chairman of the board, said.