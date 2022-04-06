SC police found a gun in her vehicle after a crash. Now she’ll get 10 years in prison

A Lexington woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

In June 2020, Angela Gantt, 37, drove her vehicle into a tree located on private property and then attempted to drive away. The South Congaree Police Department arrived on the scene before Gantt could leave and determined she was driving with a suspended license.

Police searched the vehicle after a K-9 alerted officers to illegal narcotics. Police found a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol and 118 grams of methamphetamine.

Gantt has been convicted on numerous drug-related charges in the past, including the possession and manufacturing of methamphetamine and conspiracy to manufacture.

Because of those charges, Gantt is prohibited from owning a firearm.

She was sentenced by District Judge Terry Wooten. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the South Congaree Police Department and the Pine Ridge Police Department investigated the case.