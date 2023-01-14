SC police help nab man suspected of shooting at CMPD officers before fleeing on I-77

South Carolina police helped stop and arrest a Charlotte burglary suspect late Friday who they also suspect shot at officers before fleeing onto Interstate 77, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

One of two suspects fired a shot at officers who had responded to a call of an active burglary in the 300 block of Tribune Drive just after 9:30 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Saturday.

That’s off Moores Chapel Road and Interstate 485 near the Catawba River.

The shooter ran to a car and drove away, police said.

CMPD Freedom Division officers pursued the driver after he refused to stop, police said.

The pursuit ended in Fort Mill when the suspect jumped from the car and ran, according to the release.

CMPD alerted South Carolina law enforcement agencies whose officers helped pursue and apprehend the suspect.

Police haven’t released the driver’s name or announced charges.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the incident to call police Detective Keith Trietley at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.