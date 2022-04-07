SC police investigating shooting of man in ‘encounter’ with federal agents

An Aiken County man was shot during an “encounter” with federal agents Thursday, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED released few details about the shooting in an afternoon news release, but said that an agent with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and an officer with the U.S. Marshals Office had the encounter with the man.

It was unclear which federal officer shot the man or how many times he was shot.

“This is an active investigation,” SLED said. “More information may be available as the investigation continues.”

The State has asked investigative agencies for more details but didn’t hear back before Thursday evening.