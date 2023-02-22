SC police officer bought and used heroin while on duty, SLED says

A police officer was fired and arrested on multiple charges after he was found in possession of heroin while on duty, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

On Feb. 17, Thomas “Trey” Franklin James III was charged with misconduct in office and possession with intent to distribute heroin, SLED said in a news release. James worked for the Darlington Police Department, an arrest warrant shows.

The 31-year-old Darlington resident was booked at the Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to the release. Bond was set at $22,500 on the combined charges and James was released on Feb. 18, jail records show.

While on duty, James “did purchase, possess, and use a quantity of suspected heroin for personal use,” according to an arrest warrant.

The drug was found inside his patrol vehicle during a search by a Darlington police officer after James was fired, the arrest warrant said.

James was in possession of about .6 grams of the Schedule I controlled substance, according to an arrest warrant.

James confessed to having the drug, and witnesses corroborated the charge, the arrest warrant said.

If convicted on the felony drug charge, James faces a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.

A conviction on the felony misconduct in office charge could mean a maximum punishment of a year behind bars, and James could not be employed as a law enforcement officer.

James’ case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.