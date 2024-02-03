SC police officer charged with assault after striking man in the head, SLED says

A former police officer has been charged with assault and battery, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced.

Ashton Myles Posey, 34, “unlawfully injured” a man following a police chase in Aiken County on Oct. 2, 2023, according to an affadavit. Posey was an officer with the Aiken police department at the time.

Posey struck the victim, whose name was redacted, in the head three times while he was being removed from a car.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety asked SLED to investigate. SLED determined, based on statements and a recorded video of the incident, that Posey had violated the law.

Posey was charged with assault and battery in the third degree on Friday. He was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office, SLED said.