SC police officer charged with DUI after crashing patrol vehicle, cops say

An off-duty officer was fired after crashing his patrol vehicle and being charged with DUI Sunday, the Charleston Police Department said.

Officer Dawson Dyer was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, police said in a news release. Dyer was charged with driving under the influence, less than .10, Charleston County court records show.

Dyer was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, jail records show. Bond was set at $992 and posted Sunday, according to court records. He’s scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8, 2024, judicial records show.

No injuries were reported in the collision that is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Information about where and when on Sunday morning the crash happened was not available. There was no word if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Police said Dyer was not on duty, not in uniform, and not performing his official duties or responsibilities, but was driving his assigned patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

“Effective immediately, Mr. Dyer’s employment with the Charleston Police Department is terminated,” Police Chief Chito Walker said in the release. “His actions completely contradict the values of our department. As officers, we are held to the highest standard, and there is zero tolerance for actions like this that betray the trust of the community we are sworn to protect and serve.”

Dyer worked for the Charleston Police Department for two years and was assigned to the patrol division, according to the release.

“The Charleston Police Department does not condone any behavior that undermines the law or the principles we uphold,” Sgt. Anthony Gibson said in the release. “We are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and professionalism. This incident is not reflective of the values and the commitment of the men and women who serve the Charleston community daily.”