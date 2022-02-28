SC police officer who fatally shot Horry County man acted in self-defense, SLED says

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has determined that an officer who fatally shot a man in Horry County last year acted lawfully.

The State Law Enforcement Division concluded the South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who shot and killed Tristan Vereen acted in self-defense, according to a press release form the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson late Monday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper W.B. Benton will not be charged criminally, the press release states.

Benton shot Vereen Sept. 11 in the Longs area of Horry County after a police chase that ended with a foot pursuit and a physical struggle in which Vereen used Benton’s taser against him.