SC police officer shot, killed man after police chase in Georgetown County, officials say

A South Carolina police officer shot and killed a man Sunday in Georgetown County after a police chase that led to a wreck, officials said.

Robert Langley, 46, of Hemingway, was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, where he died, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be performed Friday at Medical University of South Carolina.

The police officer with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County who shot Langley was pursuing Langley in a chase that crossed county lines, ultimately ending in a wreck at Choppee and Schoolhouse roads, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post on Sunday.

Details of what happened to lead to the chase and fatal shooting were not released.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.